tom-horne.jpg

 FILE PHOTO JEROD MACDONALD-EVOY/ARIZONA MIRROR

PHOENIX — Hoping to force the issue, state schools chief Tom Horne has filed suit to get a court to rule that any school that doesn't use "structured English immersion" to teach students who are not proficient is violating the law.

In new legal papers filed Sept. 6, Horne said the Creighton Elementary School District in Phoenix is using a "dual language model" where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish.

