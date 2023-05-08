Andrés Cano

Arizona House Minority Leader Andrés Cano announced he will leave office at the end of the current legislative session.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — The top state House Democratic is quitting at the end of the legislative session to pursue as graduate degree in public administration.

Tucsonan Andrés Cano, the House minority leader, said Saturday he has been accepted into the Harvard Kennedy School. The one-year program begins in early July.

