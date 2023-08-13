Katie Hobbs

The three-member House panel's investigation will include determining whether Gov. Katie Hobbs used her position as secretary of state in 2020 to get Twitter — now X — to take down new responses critical of her 2017 post comparing supporters of Donald Trump to Nazis.

 FILE PHOTO DRAKE PRESTO/CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — House Speaker Ben Toma has formed a special panel designed, at least in part, to investigate the activities of Katie Hobbs before she was governor.

On paper, the three-member panel is charged with examining "government censorship and conduct of state executive officials." But the announcement comes less than 24 hours after a new report on the internet that Hobbs used her position as secretary of state in 2020 to get Twitter — now X — to take down new responses critical of her 2017 post comparing supporters of Donald Trump to Nazis.

Tags

Load comments