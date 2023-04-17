Street Tacos in Styrofoam Container

Under HB 2509, sale of home-prepared hot foods such as street tacos would no longer subject to fines.

PHOENIX — Those tamales sold on street corners and in front of grocery stores prepared in Arizona home kitchens may soon become legal.

Ditto menudo, posole, pupusas and anything else now readily available.

