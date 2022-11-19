Mule Deer buck

Arizona so far has managed to keep CWD out of its deer and elk population.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to continue doing their part to help keep chronic wasting disease (CWD) at bay. CWD is a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk.

All successful deer and elk hunters are encouraged to bring the head of their harvested animal — especially bucks and bulls — to any department office statewide between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The department is requesting that hunters call in advance before delivering a head for sampling.

Load comments