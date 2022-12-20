Kari Lake

Kari Lake

PHOENIX — Losing gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake is entitled to try to prove in court that someone in Maricopa County illegally tinkered with ballot printers resulting in lost votes for her, a judge ruled late Monday.

In a 13-page decision, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said he was not deciding on the merits of Lake's claim of intentional misconduct, one of the legal grounds in Arizona to contest an election. That, he said, will come after a two-day trial set to start Wednesday.

