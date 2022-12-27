lake12 (1).jpg

Kari Lake on the campaign trail earlier this year.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Kari Lake may have lost her legal bid to set aside the results of the governor's race which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

But she and her attorneys won't be forced to pay the legal fees of those she sued, including the governor-elect and Maricopa County.

