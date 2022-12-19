PHOENIX — A judge has tossed a bid by the incoming state Senate majority leader to throw out the results of the governor's race over his claim that Maricopa County illegally uses computers to review signatures on ballot envelopes.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said Friday that lawyers for Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, waited too long to serve the defendants, including Katie Hobbs, the governor elect, informing them of the challenge and their right to appear in court to defend themselves. The judge said the fact that the summonses had incorrect dates did not excuse the delay.

