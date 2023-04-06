Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd

Cochise County supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd 

PHOENIX — A judge has ordered two Cochise County supervisors to pay more than $34,000 in legal fees in their losing bid to keep from certifying the results of the 2022 general election.

But whether Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have to pay it out of their own pockets or can get county taxpayers to pick up the tab remains unclear.

Tags

Load comments