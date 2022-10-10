Kelly and Masters clash on immigration, abortion in U.S. Senate debate

U.S. Senate candidates in Arizona, from left, Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor, faced off in a debate at Arizona PBS in Phoenix on Oct. 6. 

 PHOTOS ALEXIA FAITH/CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — The Arizona candidates for U.S. Senate sparred on the debate stage Thursday night with border security, abortion rights and elections integrity dominating the hour-long debate.

Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., GOP challenger Blake Masters, and Libertarian Marc Victor gathered at Arizona PBS in downtown Phoenix for the live debate, which garnered national attention and was sponsored by the Clean Elections Commission.

