Mark Finchem and Kari Lake

Mark Finchem (left) and Kari Lake are continuing their legal efforts to abolish electronic counts of election results.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — The top two Republicans who lost their races for state office last month are making a new legal bid in their separate effort to outlaw the use of machines to tabulate votes in Arizona.

In a 67-page filing with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Kari Lake who ran for governor and Mark Finchem who was defeated in his bid for secretary of state, essentially reiterate the claims they made before a trial judge "that electronic voting systems are subject to intrusion and manipulation and cannot be relied upon to secure, correct vote tallies in public elections."

