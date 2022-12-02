Lake, Finchem socked with legal fees in failed suit

A federal judge was highly critical of the suit Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem brought prior to the election demanding a hand count.

PHOENIX — A federal judge has ordered the lawyers for two failed Republican candidates to pay the legal fees of attorneys for Maricopa County.

In an extensive order, Judge John Tuchi said there were a series of factual and legal problems in the lawsuit filed earlier this year against the county seeking to require that ballots in this year's elections be counted by hand.

