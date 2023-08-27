Wadsack

Sen. Justine Wadsack, left, approaching Gov. Katie Hobbs last week in her bid for a meeting to convince the governor she should not trim universal vouchers.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — A member of the legislative Freedom Caucus is boasting that she's getting a meeting with Gov. Katie Hobbs, a meeting she said will let her explain to the governor the virtues of making vouchers of taxpayer dollars available to all parents so their children can attend private and parochial schools.

Hobbs, however, tells Capitol Media Services that while she agreed to sit down with Justine Wadsack, that's not how the Republican senator from Tucson pitched the meeting to her when she button-holed the governor as she was trying to leave an unrelated event. More to the point, Hobbs said Wadsack is mistaken if she thinks that's how the conversation is going to go.

