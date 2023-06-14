Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton listens Tuesday as Republicans argue she should be expelled from the House.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — The state House voted Tuesday to censure Tucson Democrat Stephanie Stahl Hamilton for what she said was a "playful" act of moving and hiding the Bibles in the lounge used by lawmakers.

The 30-28 vote came after a majority of lawmakers rejected an alternate proposal by Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, to actually expel her from the House. That drew just 27 votes, far short of the three-fourths required for such a move, as four Republicans said they could not go along.

