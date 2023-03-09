William Barr and Karl Rove

One of the two organizations challenging Arizona's election rules is Virginia-based Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections. Founding members include former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former George W. Bush Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove.

PHOENIX — Two groups, including a Virginia organization founded by conservative Republicans, have filed suit to overturn the process now used by Arizona counties to verify the signatures on early ballot envelopes.

The lawsuit filed in Yavapai County Superior Court said state law requires election officials to match the signatures on the envelopes only with each voter's registration record. But attorney Kory Langhofer, representing challengers, said counties are following the instructions in a manual prepared by the Secretary of State's Office, which permits comparison with other signatures that the county may have.

