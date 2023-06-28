28 tablets contraceptive pills strip.

Women in Arizona soon will no longer require a doctor's prescription to acquire birth control pills and other hormonal contraceptives.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — Women in Arizona are soon going to find it a lot easier to get to get birth control.

Sometime this coming month pharmacists will, for the first time since birth control pills were authorized in 1960, be allowed to dispense them without women having to present a prescription.

Tags

Load comments