Farmers and ranchers who’ve experienced above normal expenses for hauling feed, water, or livestock due to drought may be eligible for financial assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP).
For eligible producers in qualifying counties, ELAP provides financial assistance for:
the transportation of water to livestock.
above normal cost of mileage for transporting feed to livestock
above normal cost of transporting livestock to forage/grazing acres.
Eligible livestock include cattle, buffalo, goats and sheep among others that are maintained for commercial use and located in a county where qualifying drought conditions occur, which includes Graham and Greenlee counties per the Farm Service Agency branch of the USDA.
For water transportation assistance, a producer must be transporting water to eligible livestock on eligible grazing land where adequate livestock watering systems or facilities were in place before the drought occurred and where they do not normally require the transportation of water. Payments are for costs associated with personal labor, equipment, hired labor, equipment, and/or contracted water transportation fees. Cost of the water itself is not covered. The payment formula uses a national average price per gallon.
The emergency assistance program provides financial assistance to livestock producers who incur above normal expenses for transporting feed to livestock during drought. The payment formula excludes the first 25 miles and any mileage over 1,000 miles. The reimbursement rate is 60 percent of costs above what would normally be incurred during the same time period in a non-drought year.
Stockmen hauling animals to a new location for feed resources due to insufficient feed and/or grazing may also be eligible for assistance. Assistance for such transportation is retroactive to 2021 and available for 2022 and subsequent years. Visit the Graham and Greenlee county FSA office for additional details at 267 N. 8th Ave. in Safford.
For calendar year 2022 forward, producers must submit a notice of loss to their local FSA office within 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent; producers should contact their county FSA office as soon as the loss of water resources or feed resources are known. For ELAP eligibility, documentation of expenses is critical. Producers should maintain records and receipts associated with the costs of transporting water to eligible livestock, the costs of transporting feed to eligible livestock, and the costs of transporting eligible livestock to forage/grazing acres.
ELAP also offers assistance to producers impacted by wildfire. In addition, beekeepers also can benefit from ELAP provisions and should contact their county FSA office within 15 calendar days of when a loss occurs or from when the loss is apparent. For more information regarding ELAP, contact the area USDA Service Center at (928) 428-5560 ext. 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov/disaster.