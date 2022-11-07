sheep.jpg

The USDA Farm Service Program Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) may be able to help local livestock producers who have been affected by drought.

Farmers and ranchers who’ve experienced above normal expenses for hauling feed, water, or livestock due to drought may be eligible for financial assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP).

For eligible producers in qualifying counties, ELAP provides financial assistance for:

Tags

Load comments