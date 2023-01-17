Mail-in balloting survives appellate court challenge

An appellate court has rejected arguments by the Arizona Republican Party challenging the legality of mail-in balloting.

 PHOTO CHRISTOPHER HABERMANN/ADOBE STOCK PHOTOS

PHOENIX — All Arizonans will continue to be able to vote by mail despite efforts by the state Republican Party to kill the practice.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected arguments by a lawyer for the GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot. Judge Cynthia Bailey, writing for the three-judge panel, said there are sufficient safeguards built into Arizona law to ensure that each voter's choices are kept confidential as the Arizona Constitution requires.

Tags

Load comments