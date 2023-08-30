arizona gop logo

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Republican Committee wants the state GOP to cancel Arizona's normal presidential preference election and instead hold its own vote — one that would not include any mail-in balloting and would require anyone who wants to vote to show up and vote in-person on election day.

If Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit signs on and cancels the normal election, the party would run its own statewide vote next year — a tall task that one former state party official said would create insurmountable problems.

Tags

Load comments