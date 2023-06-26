Stephen Richer

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, says Kari Lake "spread intentional or reckless falsehoods" about his role in the 2022 election that harmed him and his family and resulted in threats of violence and death for family members.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is suing fellow Republican and failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, saying she "spread intentional or reckless falsehoods" about his role in the 2022 election that harmed him and his family and resulted in threats of violence and death for family members.

And in some cases, he said, she was doing it for financial gain.

