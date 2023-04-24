Kris Mayes

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — State Attorney General Kris Mayes is accusing the Department of Water Resources of not doing its job of protecting the state's groundwater supply.

In a letter to Tom Buschatzke made public Friday, Mayes said the agency he heads has legally been required since 1980 to determine there should be new "active management areas" where the are legal restrictions regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater.

