Kris Mayes

After Gov. Katie Hobbs' executive order stripping county attorneys of the authority to prosecute abortion cases, Attorney General Kris Mayes has made it clear she will not prosecute them at all.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — She won't use the word "decriminalization" to describe the fact she won't ever prosecute any doctor who performs abortion.

But in an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Hobbs gives her — and her alone — total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern the procedure. County attorneys are stripped of their ability to decide whether to bring charges. 

Tags

Load comments