Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is threatening to sue the governor and the Legislature if they follow through with what she said are plans to take funds her office got from opioid makers.

In a new letter to Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers, Mayes said she is alarmed that her office and most state agencies will not be getting additional funds in the new budget, a situation she blamed on "the catastrophic drain on state resources caused by universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts."

Tags

Load comments