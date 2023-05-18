Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes

Flanked by Attorney General Kris Mayes, Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday the state has been the victim of massive fraud caused by operators of sober living homes signing up Native Americans for care — needed or not — and then not providing services.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes said Tuesday the state has been the victim of massive fraud in its healthcare program and blamed their Republican predecessors for ignoring it.

The scheme involves "sober living homes" signing up Native Americans, often on the street, with the promise of treatment. But when they got there, there was no treatment and, according to Hobbs, some had to "escape out of windows and jump over fences in the middle of the night just to access a phone to reach the outside world."

Kris Mayes

Attorney General Kris Mayes details Tuesday what she says has been massive fraud in billing to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state's Medicaid program.

