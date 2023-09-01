Jeff DeWit

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit

 FILE PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — The leader of the Arizona Republican Party is telling members of the party's executive committee that it may not be legally or logistically possible to hold a meeting this week to consider canceling the state-run presidential primary election.

And with a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to opt out, that may quash any hopes by the Maricopa County Republican Committee to instead have the party run its own vote.

Load comments