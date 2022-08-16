While monkeypox remains the official name of an infectious disease sweeping through the nation, the World Health Organization announced Monday that the variants will be renamed, citing racial sensitivity.
Monkeypox was named in 1958, and since then, WHO stated in Monday's news release, best practices define "that newly-identified viruses, related disease and virus variants should be given names with the aim to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."
In the past, "Major variants (or clades) were identified by the geographic regions where they were known to circulate," the release said.
In following best practices, experts agreed to "now refer to the former Congo Basin (Central African) clade as Clade one (I) and the former West African clade as Clade two (II). Additionally, it was agreed that the Clade II consists of two subclades." Protocol for identified clades "will be represented by a Roman numeral for the clade and a lower-case alphanumeric character for subclades."
WHO is continuing the search for a name to replace monkeypox, calling on the public's suggestions. Anyone wishing to propose new names can do so here https://icd.who.int/dev11, under Proposals, category ICD-11.
Meanwhile, the total number of monkeypox cases in Arizona to date has risen to 201 according to CDC data published Monday.
Nationwide, cases are nearing 12,000, with New York, California and Florida combined making up more than 45 percent of total cases.
Arizona Department of Health Services has launched a new informational tool to assist with public information, awareness and questions. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3JZsOV0.