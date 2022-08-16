While monkeypox remains the official name of an infectious disease sweeping through the nation, the World Health Organization announced Monday that the variants will be renamed, citing racial sensitivity.

Monkeypox was named in 1958, and since then, WHO stated in Monday's news release, best practices define "that newly-identified viruses, related disease and virus variants should be given names with the aim to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."

monkeypox test

The World Health Organization is taking suggestions for a rename of monkeypox,  due to concern that the name is racially insensitive. 

Tags

Load comments