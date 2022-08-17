Some young, aspiring weather buffs will have the opportunity to immerse in a real-world operational meteorology experience this fall.

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced it is accepting applications until Aug. 31 for a volunteer program at NWS weather forecast offices in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas. Undergraduates entering their junior or senior years, graduate students in good academic standing, or graduates who have completed their degree within the past year are eligible to apply.

oro-valley-2650167.jpg

Students interested in studying weather phenomena in Arizona and Nevada have an opportunity to learn with professionals  through a National Weather Service internship program.

Tags

Load comments