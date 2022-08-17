Some young, aspiring weather buffs will have the opportunity to immerse in a real-world operational meteorology experience this fall.
The National Weather Service (NWS) announced it is accepting applications until Aug. 31 for a volunteer program at NWS weather forecast offices in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas. Undergraduates entering their junior or senior years, graduate students in good academic standing, or graduates who have completed their degree within the past year are eligible to apply.
Applicants should be pursuing or have a degree in meteorology that meets the U.S. Government Series 1340 requirements; a degree in hydrology that meets the 1315 requirements or related disciplines including computer science or statistics.
The selection process is competitive, NWS said. Applicants must submit a resume; a single-page cover letter expressing interests, motivation, skills, and which of the four offices they are applying to; unofficial transcripts, and one letter of reference (academic).
Interviews may be conducted to select up to four volunteers at each office. Participants will be selected by Sept. 12.
Program start and end dates and daily hours are flexible and vary from office to office.
Flagstaff
Dates: Sept. 15 to Dec. 30
Hours: Typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Las Vegas
Sept. 15 to Dec. 30
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phoenix
Sept. 15 to April 30
Hours: 4+ hours/week
Tucson
Sept. 15 to Dec. 30
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All volunteers are subject to a mandatory security background check. The position is unpaid.
NWS said it believes the greatest benefit to both students and to the host office come with in-person interaction. It noted the structure of this program may change at any time, including suspension or masking mandates, based on the given health considerations.