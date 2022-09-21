Native American Festival returns to Tombstone on Oct. 8

Demonstrations of traditional dances will be part of the third annual Native American Festival, on Oct. 8 in Tombstone.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The storied town of Tombstone will set the stage for hoop dancers, storytellers and musicians at the third annual Native American Festival. This festival will highlight the history, culture and traditions of Native Americans from across the Southwest.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 with Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers leading the parade down Allen Street. The parade begins at Sixth Street and will head to Tombstone City Park. At 11 a.m. entertainment begins at the Shoot Out Arena 316 S Third St. with an introduction by the Master of Ceremonies Steve LaRance followed by the Azteca dancers from Mexicayotl Academy, Cha'Bii'Tu Crown Dancers, Sonora Deer Dancers, traditional dancers and more. 

Load comments