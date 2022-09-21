Native American Festival returns to Tombstone on Oct. 8

The storied town of Tombstone will set the stage for hoop dancers, storytellers and musicians at the third annual Native American Festival. This festival will highlight the history, culture and traditions of Native Americans from across the Southwest.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 with Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers leading the parade down Allen Street. The parade begins at Sixth Street and will head to Tombstone City Park. At 11 a.m. entertainment begins at the Shoot Out Arena 316 S Third St. with an introduction by the Master of Ceremonies Steve LaRance followed by the Azteca dancers from Mexicayotl Academy, Cha'Bii'Tu Crown Dancers, Sonora Deer Dancers, traditional dancers and more.
Throughout the day at Tombstone City Park listen to classic rock music with Double Dare Band. Native American artisans, crafters and fry bread vendors will be set up in the park and this stage will also have some mini-performances to show what's coming up at the Shoot Out Arena.
This event is hosted and coordinated by the Spotted Eagle Art shop. Silversmith Dennis Nofchissey, originally from Clifton, opened the Spotted Eagle Native American art gallery in Tombstone and helped organized the first Native American Festival in 2019. Dennis passed away in March, and now The Spotted Eagle will continue to organize the festival in memory of Dennis.
The main focus of the festival is to provide an atmosphere where everyone can experience native American culture and gain a better understanding of native ways.
Charlie Onehorse is a coordinator of the event. "We want people to come and enjoy the event, participate and ask questions and learn about the customs," he said.
Dan Valle is the regional director of the Southeastern Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is co-hosting the event with The Spotted Eagle to bring this festival back for the third year.
"This is the only event of its kind in southeastern Arizona with world-class performers and world champion hoop dancers," Valle said. "It's a really great event for the entire family, come out and learn about native American culture and see some exceptional native-made jewelry and arts and crafts."
Several items will be raffled off, including a decorated Winchester Yellowboy rifle. Raffle tickets can be purchased now and on the day of the festival at the Spotted Eagle Arts shop at 110 Fourth St., in Tombstone. The proceeds from the festival and the raffle will be going toward Native children's programs around Arizona.
This outdoor event is free to the public. Parking for the Shoot Out Arena is off of South Third Street and there is a short walk east to the arena. There is bleacher seating at the arena — hats, sunglasses, and plenty of water are recommended. Alcohol is not allowed on arena grounds.
Prospective vendors should contact Onehorse at (520) 508-1623, John Harriman (520) 224-8534 or Valle at (520) 234-6067.