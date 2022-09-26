Roe Arizona

Protesters react to the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned the right to an abortion.

 PHOTO NEETISH BASNET/CRONKITE NEWS

A Pima County judge ruled Friday that a near-total ban on abortions in Arizona is back in effect, lifting a 50-year-old injunction that became moot after the U.S. Supreme Court this summer reversed its Roe v. Wade decision.

The ruling by Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson came just hours before a state law that would have allowed abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy was set to take effect in Arizona.

