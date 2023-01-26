Arizona Capitol

Access to state lawmakers' emails and text messages has been severely curtailed under new rules passed in both chambers.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature will exempt itself from state public records law and destroy all email correspondence sent or received by lawmakers or staff after 90 days under new rules adopted by majority Republicans over vigorous opposition from minority Democrats.

The Senate also completely exempted text messages on their personal phones, which lawmakers frequently use for legislative business, from release at any time. The House policy is not as expansive.

