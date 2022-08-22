PHOENIX — A new lawsuit is challenging a law set to take effect next month which would require county recorders to cancel the voter registration of anyone they have a "reason to believe'' is not U.S. citizens.

Attorneys for the Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity Coalition say the provision in HB 2243 creates an "anyone-can-accuse 'investigation of those we have reason to believe are not U.S. citizens' scheme.'' The result they said, will result in "arbitrary'' investigations using databases not designed to determine voting eligibility.

