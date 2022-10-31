vaccination.jpg

The percentage of students with personal belief exemptions in Arizona has increased over the past 12 years. In 2010, the statewide average of kindergarten students with at least one exemption was 3.2 percent. It has since grown to 6.6 percent. In Yavapai County, 15.1 percent of kindergarten students had one or more personal belief exemptions in 2021, which is the highest in the state.

The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade.

The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put residents of all ages at heightened risk of infection from largely preventable communicable diseases.

