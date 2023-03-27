PHOENIX — It's a simple proposal for Republican lawmakers: Rein in the powers of the Arizona governor to declare emergencies and keep them open so the executive can oversee recovery operations without legislative oversight.

But a proposed constitutional amendment that is one vote away from being sent to the 2024 ballot for voter approval will have far-reaching impacts on how the state oversees disaster declarations and potentially impact millions of dollars in federal funding. That's because it would require monthly Legislative approval for any emergency declaration.

