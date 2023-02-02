PHOENIX — Republican legislators are moving to make it more difficult for the state's voters to make laws.

SCR 1015, approved Wednesday by the Senate Government Committee, would modify existing constitutional provisions that allow a new statute to be proposed and voted on if they gather the signatures equal to 10 percent of the people who voted in the last governmental election. Based on 2022 turnout, that would be 255,867 to put a measure on the 2024 election.

Tags

Load comments