Liz Harris

Former state Rep. Liz Harris on the House floor on April 11, following the release of the Ethics Committee report saying she violated a House rule.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Chandler area Republican Party officials want Liz Harris restored to the legislative seat from which she was just ousted last week.

But whether that's legally or politically possible remains unclear at best.

Tags

Load comments