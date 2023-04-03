Ranked-choice ballot initiative draws opposition from conservatives
IMAGE FAIRVOTE.ORG

PHOENIX — Republican state lawmakers are moving on multiple fronts to head off a possible voter initiative that would implement ranked choice voting in Arizona, a system designed to ensure that more moderate candidates can win elections.

The efforts come even as the groups considering a measure for the 2024 ballot remain in the early stages of their effort and concede it may not even move ahead.

