PHOENIX — A statewide recount confirmed Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes was elected the new state attorney general.
But her margin of victory over Abe Hamadeh was smaller than originally reported.
Official returns had put Mayes 511 votes ahead of her Republican foe out of more than 2.5 million ballots counted in that race. That fell within the margin under which state law mandates a recount.
The recount tally, announced by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason, sliced that to 280, with Mayes picking up an extra 196 votes from the original reports and Hamadeh adding another 427.
Of note is that the difference in tallies were not all from one county. In fact, the recounts in 11 of the state's 15 counties produced different results for one or both of the candidates.
The biggest shift, however, came in Pinal County which gave Mayes another 115 votes on top of the 58,953 initially reported; Hamadeh's tally went up 392 from the official tally of 82,724.
In a prepared statement, Pinal election officials said "human error" was the only explanation about why the change in votes there was so much larger than any other county. But the statement said it still was an election consistency rate of 99.65 percent.
"Although not perfect, this consistency rate is within the state's predetermined 0.5% statutory margin," it said.
Under Arizona law, recounts are conducted the same way the initial results were tallied.
There is no hand count. Instead, ballots are run through tabulators, just as they are during the election.
In a press release, Sophia Solis, a press aide to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said differences between the originally tally and recount results "are not unexpected."
"Election administration is very much a human process and, as such, is subject to human error," she said.
Among the things that can affect the tally, Solis said, are marks made by voters being read differently during the second count.
She also noted that recounts, like the original election, involves situations where a tabulator cannot determine the voter's intent, perhaps due to stray marks. That, then, requires a panel consisting of people from both parties to examine the ballot and agree on what the voter wanted.
Hamadeh, who unsuccessfully sued to overturn the election returns, remained adamant Thursday that Mayes should not be declared the victor.
"This recount has an unusually high discrepancy rate and swing," he said in a Twitter post. And Hamadeh repeated his complaint that there has not been a complete hand inspection of the ballots.
"The outcome of this election is uncertain," he said.
But that's not what Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled last week when Hamadeh challenged the results.
"The bottom line is, you just haven't proven your case," Jantzen told Tim La Sota who represents the unsuccessful Republican contender. And the judge said any mistakes that may have been made in how ballots were counted "were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly."
La Sota, however, has maintained that he might have been able to prove the results should be overturned if the judge had allowed him to examine even more ballots from Maricopa, Pima and Navajo counties.
But Jantzen said state law permits review of just a random sample of ballots — in this case, 2,300 — and anything more would go beyond the scope of what's allowed in election contests which have to be resolved quickly.
Hamadeh also maintains that there are still more than 4,000 votes that have not been counted.
Much of that relates to claims made by La Sota about "provisional ballots." Those are ballots which are accepted but set aside for a variety of reasons, including the failure to produce required identification at a polling place, the lack of the person's name on voter registration rolls, or an indication the person already has voted.
That last situation became an issue in this race after some Maricopa County voters, finding long lines at some locations due to printer and tabulator issues, chose to leave to go to a nearby site. But unless they formally "checked out" of the first polling place, the records listed them as having voted.
"Voters have been disenfranchised," Hamadeh said Thursday.
But even La Sota acknowledged at the court hearing that county officials said they did go back through that last category and did find and count those provisional ballots after determining there were no other votes cast that day.
Hamadeh, however, is not ready to concede.
"My legal team will be assessing our options to make sure every vote is counted," he said on Twitter.
But Dan Barr, who represents Mayes, said even with a change in the vote totals, the recount should reassure Arizonans that the results are accurate.
"They didn't just do a rubber stamp of what it was," he said after Thursday's vote tallies were announced in court.
Thomason also announced that a recount of the race for state superintendent of public instruction confirmed the victory of Republican Tom Horne over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman. The recount increased his edge from 8,967 as originally reported to 9,188.