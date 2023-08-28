Report exposes lack of oversight of MVD's 3rd-party contractors

State auditors found that third-party service providers under contract with the Motor Vehicles Division failed to review and provide results of self-reviews to MVD in about 12 percent of the selected transactions in a seven-month period. More to the point, MVD didn't catch it.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Unqualified Arizonans may be getting state licenses to drive because of practices of private companies authorized by the state Motor Vehicle Division to issue them, according to a new report.

And that, according to Auditor General Lindsey Perry means not only people on the roads who lack driving skills but also that fraudulently obtained documents "may facilitate fraud, identity theft, terrorism, and other crime."

