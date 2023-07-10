PHOENIX — The Department of Child Safety is not providing some information to local foster care review boards, leaving volunteer board members without data they need to help determine the permanent status of more than 11,000 children in out-of-home care, according to a new state report.

Auditor General Lindsey Perry said the boards — there are 123 across the state at last count — monitor what DCS has done to carry out a child's case plan for achieving some permanent status, whether that is return to a parent or terminating parental rights. They also provide findings and recommendations to juvenile courts judges who make the ultimate decision on what happens to children who have been removed from their homes.

Tags

Load comments