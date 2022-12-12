Mark Finchem and Kari Lake

Mark Finchem (left) and Kari Lake are two of the Republican candidates who have filed court challenges to November's election results.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Alleging laws were broken, the losing Republican candidates for the top statewide offices all are asking judges to unilaterally declare them the winners of their races — or at least call a new election.

But it remains to be seen whether they can produce evidence of misconduct to justify such radical relief. And even if judges conclude legal violations, getting a court to order such radical relief could prove difficult absent a showing that these issues actually affected the outcome.

Tags

Load comments