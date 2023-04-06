Janae Shamp

Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise, sponsored SB 1331.

PHOENIX — It's billed as a method of protecting parents from being charged with a crime if they forgot they were carrying a loaded weapon onto school grounds.

But a measure given preliminary House approval Wednesday would make it legal for any parent who has a child at a school to bring that firearm onto the campus and into the school itself if they possess a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon.

