PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to cut the time Arizonans can collect jobless benefits — even when unemployment hits double digits.

The Senate on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to setting the maximum length of payments for those looking for work at no more than 12 weeks at any time the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate has been 5 percent or less for the prior quarter. That compares with the current law which allows up to 24 weeks when the unemployment rate is that low.

