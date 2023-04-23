Chicken Street Taco

A bill that would have allowed sales of home-cooked food items such as street tacos will not have the backing of Senate Democrats in an attempt to override Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — It looks like the street corner and parking lot sale of tamales is going to remain illegal, at least for the time being.

Senate Democrats put out a statement late Friday saying they will not provide the necessary votes to override the veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs of HB 2509.

Tags

Load comments