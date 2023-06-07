Ryan Thornell

Ryan Thornell, the choice of Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the state's prison system, answers questions Tuesday from members of a Senate committee reviewing his nomination.

 PHOTO CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — A Senate panel voted Tuesday to recommend confirmation of a new head of the state prison system after he assured them his agency is ready to again start executing inmates on death row.

But it will be months — if not longer — until that happens. And that has to do with policies set by Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Tags

Load comments