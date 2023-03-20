For the first time ever, the Dudleya saxosa, also known as the Gila County Live-forever succulent will be for sale at the nursery plant sale beginning March 31. This unique succulent only needs water during the wet season of the month and absolutely no water during the summer.
The Gila Watershed Partnership greenhouse, at 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd. in Safford, is the home to seedlings, sprouts and cacti.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Seen from afar, the Gila Watershed Plan greenhouse, shade. Office space and parking area is an official Monarch Butterfly weigh station.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
The Firecracker Penstemon is one of the vibrantly blooming plants that will be at the Gila Watershed Partnership plant nursery opening sale on March 31.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
A cacti reminiscent of an outer-space alien, the paper spine cholla is from South America.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
For the first time ever, the Dudleya saxosa, also known as the Gila County Live-forever succulent will be for sale at the nursery plant sale beginning March 31. This unique succulent only needs water during the wet season of the month and absolutely no water during the summer.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Gila Watershed Partnership Nursery Manager Steve Plath stands beside the flowering Firecracker Penstemon in the greenhouse.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
These tiny Fairy Duster trees can grow into large flowering plants that bloom with fluttering purple flowers in the spring.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
The Gasteria is a vibrant and colorful bloom in the Gila Watershed Partership greenhouse.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
A plethora of cacti are growing and will be available for the community to purchase at the annual plant sale beginning at the end of March.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
This is a pelargonium appendiculatum, which is a type of geranium.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Grown from seed, these tiny plants are 4-week-old penstimens.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
This white daisy-like flower is a blackfoot daisy.
The Gila Watershed Partnership is gearing up for its annual native plant sale starting on March 31.
The non-profit was established in 2013 with a mission that includes the goal to planting cottonwood and willows in order to replace invasive salt cedar on the Gila River.
The partnership greenhouse specializes in native plant species of trees, shrubs and bushes as well as the milkweed, which is vital to monarch butterfly survival.
The greenhouse is an official weigh station of the monarch butterfly, and the large butterflies make annual trips to the greenhouse to feast on the milkweed.
The partnership's greenhouse is located down a dirt road at 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd. in Safford on Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park campus. For more information about this sale visit www.gwpaz.org/upcoming-events,