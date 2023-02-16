Safeway Thatcher

A pending merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would include the Albertsons-owned Safeway chain.

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating whether to try to block the proposed merger of the state's two largest grocery chains.

Mayes said Thursday she wants to know what will be the effects of allowing the combination of Kroger Co., the parent of Smith's and Fry's Foods, with Albertsons Companies, which operates not just stores under its own name but purchased Safeway and all the stores that company owned in 2015.

Tags

Load comments