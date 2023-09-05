Tom Horne

State schools chief Tom Horne, flanked by staffers, explains Tuesday the plan to reallocate $40 million of federal dollars that had been going to other programs to instead offer tutoring to students who are not proficient in reading or math.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — The state's top school official is setting aside $40 million of federal COVID relief dollars to provide personal tutoring for students who are not meeting proficiency standards for reading or math.

But only a small fraction of the more than 525,000 students in first through eighth grade who need the help are going to get it. And the question of who is tapped could depend on how quickly their parents can get registered by computer when the sign-up begins later this month.

