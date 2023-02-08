State bill would prohibit businesses from refusing cash

HB 2555, awaiting action by the full House, would spell out in law that any business with a physical location in Arizona "must accept cash as a payment for goods and services."

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — The way a Scottsdale lawmaker sees it, the words are written on every bill and should be obeyed.

No, not "In God We Trust."

Tags

Load comments