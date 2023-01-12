PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers are moving to cut income tax rates for Arizona corporations by nearly half, a move legislative budget analysts say eventually could cut state revenues by nearly $670 million a year.

The party-line vote Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee came over objections from all the Democrats on the panel who questioned both the wisdom and the need to take the tax rate from its current 4.9 percent to 2.5 percent by 2026. And that follows a series of cuts a decade ago that dropped the rate from nearly 7 percent.

cano02.jpg

Arizona House Minority Leader Andres Cano, D-Tucson, argued a corporate tax cut would come at the expense of other priorities.
livingston01.jpg

Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, is the author of HB 2003, which would cut the state's corporate tax rate by nearly half.

