State GOP chair loses final battle to shield phone records

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Kelli Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bid by Ward, who chairs the Arizona Republican Party, to shield the record of her calls and texts from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

